e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election: Over 52,000 voters opt for postal ballots in 71 constituencies

Bihar Assembly Election: Over 52,000 voters opt for postal ballots in 71 constituencies

Booth Level Officers of 71 Assembly Constituencies in Bihar have reached out to more than four lakh such electors. Remaining voters intend to visit the booth on the poll day for voting.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
“This is the first time that postal ballot facility is being extended to both the categories in Bihar elections,” the EC said.
“This is the first time that postal ballot facility is being extended to both the categories in Bihar elections,” the EC said.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

More than 52,000 voters belonging to Senior Citizen (above 80 years of age) and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories, have opted to exercise the facility to vote through postal ballots in the forthcoming phase 1 of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar 2020, the Election Commission said on Monday.

“These electors will be provided postal ballots on pre-informed date(s) by the Returning Officers with proper security and videography arrangements to ensure secrecy, safety, and transparency in the process. This is the first time that postal ballot facility is being extended to both the categories in Bihar elections,” the EC said.

Also Read: Bihar assembly elections 2020: BJP releases list of 46 candidates for phase 2

Booth Level Officers of 71 Assembly Constituencies in Bihar have reached out to more than four lakh such electors. Remaining voters intend to visit the booth on the poll day for voting.

General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar 2020 were announced on September 25. In the first phase elections, polling in 71 ACs spread over 16 districts of Bihar, is to be held on October 28.

Earlier, during Commission’s visit to Bihar from September 29 - October 01, 2020, attention was drawn to certain concerns regarding the implementation of this provision for the above categories of voters, the poll body said.

To comprehensively address these concerns, on October 3, 2020, Commission had directed: “BLO will visit to the houses of the concerned electors, as provided by the RO, in the Polling Station area and deliver Form- 12-D to the concerned electors. If an elector is not available, he/she will share his/her contact details and revisit to collect it within five days of the notification.”

Also Read: Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar vows ‘progress with justice’ in first rally

“The elector may or may not opt for postal ballot in the acknowledgement attached with the Form 12-D. If he/she opts for postal ballot, then the BLO will collect the filled-in Form 12-D from the house of the elector within five days of the notification and deposit it with the RO forthwith. BLO shall deposit all the acknowledgement forms with the RO along with all Form 12-D. Sector Officer shall supervise it under the overall supervision of RO.”

In subsequent two phases of elections in Bihar and in bye-elections in all other States, this exercise will continue so that electoral process becomes more accessible, inclusive and SAFE for these categories during the period of Covid-19. BLOs will visit approximately 12 lakh such electors’ homes in Bihar in the next two phases for this purpose, the press statement added.

tags
top news
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
State of the economy: The recovery question
State of the economy: The recovery question
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In