bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Early trends in, here is how JD(U) contestants are doing

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Early trends in, here is how JD(U) contestants are doing

Bihar Assembly Election Results: The JD(U), which contested 115 seats, is a part of the NDA alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha, also part of the alliance, contested 110, 11 and 7 seats respectively.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hnidustan Times, New Delhi
The exit polls’ results, released on November 7, largely projected the opposition’s Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), to come to power.
Counting of votes for Bihar assembly election 2020 began across 55 polling stations at 8am on Tuesday. Officials at all polling stations were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms in the view of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease by the Election Commission of India. The results of the three-phase election in which voting was held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, are expected to be announced by Tuesday evening.

The exit polls’ results, released on November 7, largely projected the opposition’s Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), to come to power. The ruling NDA alliance led by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) was projected to fall short of a clear majority in the elections.

Exit polls are based on voters’ responses right after they have exited the polling booth and can often be misleading.

The JD(U), which contested 115 seats, is a part of the NDA alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested 110 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on 11 and 7 seats respectively.

Here are how the BJP leaders are doing in early trends:

Early trends are out and JDU candidates have taken a lead in 6 seats.

