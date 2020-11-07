e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: A look back at earlier Exit poll predictions

Bihar Election 2020: A look back at earlier Exit poll predictions

Exit polls are post-voting polls, assuring more perfect predictions that narrow down to the exact number of seats that the contesting parties are likely to win.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A voter undergoes thermal screening before casting vote during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at a polling station at Mahua inVaishali on Saturday.
A voter undergoes thermal screening before casting vote during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at a polling station at Mahua inVaishali on Saturday.(PTI)
         

Within half an hour of the conclusion of voting, the focus shifts to exit polls, which aim to predict the final result of an election. The difference between an exit poll and an opinion poll lies in the timing when the voters are questioned. In opinion polls, voters are asked whom they are planning to vote, while exit polls are post-voting polls, assuring more perfect predictions that narrow down to the exact number of seats that the contesting parties are likely to win. But they often go wrong, sometimes terribly wrong.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Bihar Exit poll 2015

In 2015, the contest was between BJP-led NDA minus JD(U). JD(U) was part of Mahagathbandhan, which also included the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. Most exit polls predicted that NDA would get somewhere between 100 and 127 seats, a little higher than Mahagathbandhan, but it didn’t indicate any majority. In the final results, however, Mahagathbandhan won with comfortable majority.

In 2015, three exit polls -- NewsX-CNX, ABP-Nielsen and News Nation -- had predicted advantage Nitish Kumar but with a slender margin. Times Now- C Voter said a photo finish was likely with an edge for the Kumar-led Grand Alliance. India Today-Cicero forecast a hung assembly with the BJP ahead. News 24-Today’s Chanakya said the BJP-led coalition was headed for a comfortable victory with 155 seats.

tags
top news
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In