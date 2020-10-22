Bihar election 2020: A profile of Dhoraiya constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 22, 2020

In the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, Dhoraiya is among the constituencies where voting will take place in the first phase on October 28.

Reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Dhoraiya is located in Banka district of Bihar and comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.

Hundred per cent of Dhoraiya constituency’s 4,37,363 population is rural, according to the 2011 census. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) ratio is 13.56 per cent and 0.39 per cent respectively.

The constituency comprises Amarpur, Katoria, Belhar and Banka blocks.

What happened in 2015?

Janata Dal (United) candidate Manish Kumar won from Dhoraiya in the last Assembly election, defeating Bhudeo Choudhary of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) by 24,154 votes.

While Kumar secured 68,858 votes (44.41 per cent vote share) in 2015, Choudhary got 44,704 votes (28.83 per cent).

Choudhary joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in September this year and has been fielded by the party from Dhoraiya. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Dhoraiya against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.

The JD(U) has, meanwhile, again given ticket to Manish Kumar.

The LJP, which has decided to contest the elections on its own this time, has fielded Dipak Kumar Paswan from Dhoraiya. The LJP is contesting on 137 of the 243 seats in Bihar.

The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting these elections along with the Janata Dal (United); the Congress has joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and three other Left parties to form Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to the voter list, there are 2,96,396 voters in Dhauraiya. Out of these, 1,56,337 are males and 1,40,059 are females. The voting percentage from Dhoraiya in 2015 was 57 per cent.

The RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 elections, followed by JD(U) with 71 seats and BJP with 53. The JD(U) had fought those elections with the RJD.

After the elections, however, a rift emerged between the two parties, leading to chief minister Nitish Kumar snapping ties and again joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).