e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election: Counting begins across 243 seats, fate of 3,700 candidates to be decided

Bihar election: Counting begins across 243 seats, fate of 3,700 candidates to be decided

Bihar election results 2020: According to officials on electoral duty, 19 companies of the central armed police forces have been deployed at strong rooms and the halls where counting is taking place.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel on guard outside one of the strong rooms in Patna on Monday.
Security personnel on guard outside one of the strong rooms in Patna on Monday.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The counting for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began at 8 am on Tuesday. The counting is taking place at 55 centres across 38 districts.

Bihar results live:Track live updates

The exercise will decide the electoral fate of over 3,700 candidates who are in the race to win the 243 seats of the state assembly.

Full Coverage: Bihar Assembly election 2020

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the polling is conducted peacefully. Prohibitory orders are in place outside the counting centres.

According to officials on electoral duty, 19 companies of the central armed police forces have been deployed at strong rooms and the halls where counting is taking place. Another companies 59 have been entrusted with maintaining law and order. Each company comprises roughly 100 personnel.

The JD(U) has fought this election in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been Bihar’s chief minister for 14 years and is the face of the NDA campaign.

The NDA has been challenged by grand alliance, a group of five parties led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The exit polls have given an edge to the RJD-led grand alliance.

The elections in Bihar were conducted in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and 7.

tags
top news
Bihar Results Live: Grand Alliance takes lead in early trends
Bihar Results Live: Grand Alliance takes lead in early trends
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In