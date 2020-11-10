Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Khajauli, Babubarhi, Rajnagar, Jhanjharpur, Laukaha and Baniapur seats

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:52 IST

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 centres in 38 districts across Bihar. The six Assembly constituencies of Khajauli, Babubarhi, Rajnagar, Jhanjharpur, Laukaha and Baniapur in Bihar are part of the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2015, the six seats had following winning candidates: Arun Shankar Prasad of BJP (in Khajauli), JD(U)’s Laxmeshwar Rai (in Laukaha), Kapil Deo Kamat of JD(U) (in Babubarhi), BJP’s Ram Prit Paswan (in Rajnagar), RJD’s Kedar Singh (in Baniapur) and RJD’s Gulab Yadav (in Jhanjharpur).

There are 317,676 eligible voters in Jhanjharpur with 166,269 of them being males, 151,400 females and 7 transgenders.

Voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

According to the exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of polling on November 7, RJD-led grand alliance got an edge over the NDA, which is aiming to come back to power.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

These exit polls have been off the mark in the past, so almost all the candidates and parties are waiting for the official counting to get over to know who emerges as the winner.