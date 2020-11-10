Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha, Amnour, Parsa, Sonpur

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:23 IST

The assembly constituencies of Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha, Amnour, Parsa and Sonpur fall under Lok Sabha Constituency of Saran. RJD has won the most number of assembly seats in 2015 as they bagged Marhaura, Garkha, Parsa and Sonpur. BJP bagged Amnour and Chapra assembly constituencies in 2015. The population of these constituencies are mostly rural barring Chapra which has the largest share of urban population. Garkha constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

In 2015 elections, 882,636 voters cast their votes according to data shared by the Election Commission of India. According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Saran saw 50.5% voter turnout in the 2020 assembly elections.

The six seats had following winning candidates in 2015:

Amnour-Shatrudhan Tiwary (BJP)

Chapra - Dr. CN Gupta (BJP)

Madhaura - Jeetendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

Garkha - Muneshwar Chaudhary (RJD)

Parsa - Chandrika Rai (RJD)

Sonepur - Dr. Ramanuj Prasad (RJD)

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Exit polls are based on responses from people who speak to pollsters after casting their vote. These exit polls have in the past predicted wrong winners due to which electorates and contenders will be glued to Election Commission of India’s updates to know who gets the mandate to govern Bihar for the next five years.

Bihar held its elections recently amid the coronavirus pandemic in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voters cast their votes for more than 1,200 candidates this election.