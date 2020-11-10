Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Barh seats

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:07 IST

The six Assembly constituencies of Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Barh seats in Bihar are part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. In 2015, the six seats had following winning candidates: RJD’s Vijay Kumar (in Munger), Shailesh Kumar of the JDU (in Jamalpur), Prahlad Yadav of RJD (in Suryagarha), BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha (in Lakhisarai), Independent Anant Kumar Singh (in Mokama) and BJP’s Gyanendra Kumar Singh (in Barh).

Munger assembly election 2020 result updates:

Jamalpur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Suryagarha assembly election 2020 result updates:

Lakhisarai assembly election 2020 result updates:

Mokama assembly election 2020 result updates:

Barh assembly election 2020 result updates:

Voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

According to the exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of polling on November 7, RJD-led grand alliance got an edge over the NDA, which is aiming to come back to power.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

These exit polls have been off the mark in the past, so almost all the candidates and parties are waiting for the official counting to get over to know who emerges as the winner.