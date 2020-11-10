Bihar Election 2020: RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:03 IST

The opposition and challenger Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is spearheading the Grand Alliance (GA) or the Mahagathbandhan, is quietly confident about the outcome of the three-phase Bihar polls in the initial phase of the counting process and early trends.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance, comprising the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the RJD-led GA, also consisting the Congress and the left parties, is leading in 109 and 101 seats, respectively, at 9.40am on Tuesday.

“We are hopeful of forming the government. Just wait for a while before the trends become clear by 11am,” said RJD’s Mritunjay Tiwary.

Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP’s Bihar president, refused to comment on the initial trends and said he would speak in the evening.

Earlier, almost all exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the GA.

RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and the GA’s CM face, has been urging party workers to hold off on their celebrations till the outcome is known.

Tejashwi’s supporters have started thronging his 10, Circular Road residence, which is likely to emerge as a hotseat in the coming days.

BJP and RJD leaders’ fate in the early trend has been a mixed bag.

In Patna Sahib assembly seat, road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav is trailing against the RJD candidate.

In Kumhrar, the BJP’s sitting lawmaker Arun Sinha is trailing to the RJD candidate Dr Dhramendra.

Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a RJD candidate and a former minister, is trailing from the Keoti assembly seat.

Muscleman Anant Singh, a RJD nominee from Mokama, has established an early lead.