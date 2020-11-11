Bihar Election 2020: RJD decimated in Seemanchal

bihar-election

Nov 11, 2020

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has registered its worst performance in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, where it managed to win just one seat compared to four in 2015. The RJD and the Congress had fielded 11 candidates each in the region and left two seats for the Left parties. The RJD managed to win just the Thakurganj seat. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) wrested Baisi (Purnia) and Jokihat (Araria) seats from the RJD while the BJP won Narpatganj.

RJD leader Arun Kumar Yadav, who was denied a ticket to contest the polls, said the party could have done well had it changed its candidates. “The party needs to start grassroots work here. Otherwise, it will be completely wiped out in Seemanchal, which has been known as RJD’s stronghold.”

RJD workers in Seemanchal are believed to have been unsatisfied with the ticket distribution and this may have contributed to the party’s loss in the region.

The AIMIM has emerged as a strong force in Seemanchal by winning five seats under Akhatrul Iman’s leadership.

“Iman has succeeded in filling the space created after the demise of RJD leader Mohammed Taslimuddin in Seemanchal,” said an RJD leader. The leader said Iman is a disciple of Taslimuddin and could ensure the victory of the latter’s son, Shahnawaz Alam.” Shahnawaz Alam defeated his elder brother, Sarfaraz Alam, of RJD in Jokihat.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election meeting at Forbesganj is also believed to have worked with the BJP winning eight seats and ally Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), four seats in Seemanchal. The BJP won six seats and the JD (U) five seats in 2015.