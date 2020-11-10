Bihar election results: AIMIM’s stellar show in Seemanchal possibly spelt doom for GA

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:28 IST

AIMIM could have dented the prospects of the Grand Alliance in Seemanchal region of Bihar by dividing votes of the secular parties, results and trends on late Tuesday suggest. The party headed by Asaduddin Owaisi has already won one Bihar assembly seat in the region and is looking good to win on another four, where it is currently leading on Tuesday evening.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had won in Baisi seat while it was leading in Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat seats.

Out of these five seats, four were won by the GA in 2015 assembly polls. RJD had won Baisi and Jokihat seats while Congress had won Bahadurganj and Amour seats. Only Kochadhaman was won by JD(U) candidate the last time.

AIMIM had fielded 13 candidates in Seemanchal and out of these the party had taken a decisive lead on five seats.

Besides, five seats, AIMIM candidates have helped split votes at other places decimating the hopes of the GA in Seemanchal.

“It is Modi magic with AIMIM playing spoilsport that appears to be yielding results in Seemanchal” A poll expert Naresh Kumar Srivasatava said adding “Muslim and Yadav votes both got split here.”

AIMIM which launched its campaign much before elections were announced in Bihar continued to hold meetings in Seemanchal under the leadership of AIMIM Bihar president Akhatarul Iman.

“We started our campaign from 2019 with our consistent protests against CAA/NRC/NPA in Seemanchal and we got the support of the people as they reposed faith in us and our campaign,” said AIMIM leader Syed Rukunddin who won Baisi seat by defeating BJP said. In this seat the RJD candidate was pushed to third position.