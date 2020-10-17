BJP slams Congress for fielding ex-AMU president, calls him Jinnah supporter

bihar-election

BJP hit out at Congress for fielding former president of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students’ union Maskoor Ahmad Usmani as its candidate from Jale assembly constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga and alleged that the grand old party was backing a “Jinnah supporter”.

A native of Goroul village under Benipur subdivision of Darbhanga, Usmani hit the headlines when he justified a Jinnah portrait inside the office of AMU students’ union.

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday attacked Congress over Usmani. “Congress & Mahagathbandhan leaders have to answer to the country if the Jale candidate supports Jinnah. Congress & Mahagathabndhan have to tell if they also support Jinnah?” he asked.

Within the Congress, Rishi Mishra, grandson of former Union minister LN Mishra, tweeted, “It’s a cruel joke. I left JD(U) to contest from Jale. I would’ve been okay if someone else got a ticket but they gave it to a Jinnah follower who has a sedition case against him. He puts Jinnah’s photo in his office.”

In 2019, Usmani was booked for sedition after he allegedly raised anti-national slogans. In 2020, Twitter suspended his official account for criticizing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after the arrest of Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider.

The first phase of Bihar assembly election 2020 will be held on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, while counting of votes will take place on November 10.