e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / In Nirmali Vidhan Sabha, it’s Yadav versus Yadav in Bihar assembly election 2020

In Nirmali Vidhan Sabha, it’s Yadav versus Yadav in Bihar assembly election 2020

In 2015, Anirudh Prasad Yadav had defeated BJP’s Ram Kumar Roy by 23,951 votes.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Hajipur.
Security personnel carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Hajipur.(PTI)
         

Nirmali Vidhan Sabha is located in Supaul district of Bihar and comes under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. Incumbent MLA JD(U)’s Aniruddha Prasad Yadav is seeking a third-time re-election from this seat as this constituency goes to the polls on November 7 — the third and final phase of Bihar assembly election 2020.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020

Against Aniruddha Prasad, RJD has pitted Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav from this seat.

In 2015, Anirudh Prasad Yadav had defeated BJP’s Ram Kumar Roy by 23,951 votes.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,36,850 population, 95.38% is rural and 4.62% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 13.88 and 0.06, respectively.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,84,127 electorates and 307 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 66.77% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 62.16% in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2020, there are 2, 96, 827 eligible voters from Nirmali assembly constituency out of which 1, 53, 262 are male and 1, 43, 563 are female. Two have been registered as third gender.

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In