Maoist-turned-gangster gunned down in his car Bihar’s Aurangabad ahead of polls

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:48 IST

A former Maoist-turned-gangster was gunned down by a group of men who fired at least 25 bullets at him in Bihar’s Naxal-hit Aurangabad district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that the murder seemed to be the fallout of a gang war. The incident created panic in Aurangabad which votes on October 28 in the first phase of the assembly election.

According to reports, one Jitendra Singh alias Tiger a resident of Chapri village and three of his friends including a retired school teacher were attacked by unknown assailants as their car passed by a fuel station on GT road on the outskirts of Aurangabad town.

Tiger who was shot in his head and chest was rushed to Sadar hospital where he was declared brought dead. The retired school teacher Deonandan Singh was injured in the shooting and the whereabouts of his friends Ashok Singh and Sriniwas Singh, who left at the Sadar hospital, were not known immediately, Aurangabad’s superintendent of police Sudhir Podika said.

The officer said police are investigating whether the two men were armed.

The attackers fired around 25 rounds on the car before escaping in their vehicles.

The Aurangabad police have alerted their counterparts in neighbouring districts about the incident.

“The victim was involved in several cases of Maoist related incidents and police had earlier seized an AK-47 assault rifle from his house. Efforts to identify and arrest the killers are on,” Podika said.

Shortly after the Aurangabad shooting, two persons identified as Dharmendra Yadav and Ram Dayal Chouhan were shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Samaur Bazar in Gopalganj located on the Bihar-UP border.

Police said that Dharmendra was the resident of Majhwalia village of Gopalganj while Chouhan was a native of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that Chouhan, a senior citizen, was killed while trying to save Dharmendra.

“Old enmity is suspected to be the reason for the shooting,” Gopalganj SP Manoj Tiwari said.