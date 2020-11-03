e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Modi wins because he cares for India’s mothers, daughters’: PM at Forbesganj rally

‘Modi wins because he cares for India’s mothers, daughters’: PM at Forbesganj rally

“People question why Prime Minister Modi wins elections. He wins because he cares about mothers and daughters of the country. This is why mothers continue to bless Modi,” the Prime Minister said.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Araria
The Prime Minister further lambasted the Opposition and said, “they have only learned to divide society and win irrespective of anything else...they are looting people... but the people of the nation have understood what the truth is.”
The Prime Minister further lambasted the Opposition and said, “they have only learned to divide society and win irrespective of anything else...they are looting people... but the people of the nation have understood what the truth is.”(ANI Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Forbesganj here on Tuesday, said that he wins elections because he cares about mother and daughters of the country.

“People question why Prime Minister Modi wins elections. He wins because he cares about mothers and daughters of the country. This is why mothers continue to bless Modi,” the Prime Minister said.

Click here for full Bihar assembly elections 2020 coverage

Stating that it is time to fulfill more aspirations of people in Bihar, he said: “In the last decade, every house in Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar.”

The Prime Minister further lambasted the Opposition and said, “they have only learned to divide society and win irrespective of anything else...they are looting people... but the people of the nation have understood what the truth is.”

“The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in... Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha... people still punish them whenever there’s a chance,” he concluded.

Also Read: ‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.

There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In