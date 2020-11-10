e-paper
NDA maintains lead in Kosi and Seemanchal region, AIMIM leader trails

RJD’s Lovely Anand is trailing on the Saharsa seat where BJP candidate Alok Ranjan Jha is ahead.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:00 IST
Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Purnia
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is looking to beat anti-incumbency and a tough challenge from the Opposition in Bihar assembly elections.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is looking to beat anti-incumbency and a tough challenge from the Opposition in Bihar assembly elections. (HT Photo)
         

Going against most exit poll predictions, the NDA has maintained lead over the Grand Alliance in Bihar and the Nitish Kumar led alliance is also maintaining a lead over its rival formation in Kosi and Seemanchal region.

JD(U) candidates are leading in Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura against RJD candidates. However, Congress candidate Subhashini Yadav, daughter of Sharad Yadav is leading on Bihariganj seat. RJD’s Lovely Anand is trailing on the Saharsa seat where BJP candidate Alok Ranjan Jha is ahead.

In Seemanchal, Bihar minister Krishna Kumar Rishi is trailing on Banmankhi (SC) seat where RJD candidate Upendra Sharma is leading.

Bihar Election Results: Full coverage

However, JD(U) candidates Bima Bharti and Lesi Singh are leading on Rupauli and Dhamdaha seats.

In Katihar, BJP is leading on Pranpur and Katihar assembly seats, while the party is trailing on Korha seat.

In Kishanganj, JD(U) is leading on Thakurganj and Kochadhaman seats while AIMIM party’s state president Akhatarul Iman is trailing on Amour seat.

