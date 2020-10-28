e-paper
bihar election 2020
'Nirday Kumar-Nirmam Modi': Mahagathbandhan targets Nitish Kumar over Munger clash, LJP joins

‘Nirday Kumar-Nirmam Modi’: Mahagathbandhan targets Nitish Kumar over Munger clash, LJP joins

Munger officials had alleged that devotees who were a part of the immersion procession on Monday opened fire at cops. Those who were present on the spot alleged that police thrashed devotees, which sparked off the clashes.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also demanded suspension of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and superintendent of police (SP) with immediate effect.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also demanded suspension of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and superintendent of police (SP) with immediate effect. (PTI dfile photo )
         

The recent clash in Munger in which an 18-year-old was shot dead during the immersion of Goddess Durga became a political flashpoint on Wednesday as Munger is one of the constituencies polling in the first phase of Bihar assembly Election 2020.

Addressing a press meet, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident and said, “The administration says one person was killed and several injured but I don’t know why police acted with such brutality. What was the Chief Minister doing? This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe.”

Munger officials had alleged that devotees who were a part of the immersion procession on Monday opened fire at cops. Those who were present on the spot alleged that police thrashed devotees, which sparked off the clashes.

Yadav also demanded suspension of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and superintendent of police (SP) with immediate effect. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who was also present at the briefing sharpened his attack on the ruling JD(U)-NDA alliance by saying it is a ‘Nirday Kumar’ and ‘Nirmam Modi’ government in Bihar.

“This incident has shaken the conscience of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bihar and he should dissolve the State Government,” he added.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag said that chief minister Nitish Kumar was playing the role of General Dyer adding that he was responsible for the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

