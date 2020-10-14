‘What about terror of unemployment and poverty’: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Union minister’s remarks

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:40 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Union minister Nityanand Rai’s comments that is his party comes to power in Bihar, terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

“Unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6%. What does he have to say on the terror of unemployment, poverty, starvation & migration? What did their double-engine govt do in 15 years? It’s their attempt to divert from the agenda but we want to contest elections on agenda,” Yadav said in Raghopur as he arrived to file nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public gathering in Bihar’s Vaishali on Tuesday, Rai had said, “Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen.”

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Yadav leader took to Twitter to criticise Janata Dal (United) which fought the last election state with RJD as part of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). He said that JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar is raking up old issues. “Instead of talking about his 15 years, Nitish Kumar is digging up graves 30-40 years old. Unemployment, migration, poor education, health and law and order are not being talked about. Now we need accounts as well as answers,” said Yadav.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav had retweeted a tweet from his own party handle saying that the Bihar government is not able to save and nurture children who are suffering from anaemia.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi lashed out at the former deputy CM while speaking on Wednesday. He said, “Opposition doesn’t have any issues to raise. They talk of COVID19 and today it’s completely controlled here. Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested everyday & beds are lying vacant.”