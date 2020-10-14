e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / ‘What about terror of unemployment and poverty’: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Union minister’s remarks

‘What about terror of unemployment and poverty’: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Union minister’s remarks

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Yadav leader took to Twitter to criticise former Janata Dal (United) which fought the last election state with RJD as part of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

bihar-election Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader and candidate from Raghopur constituency Tejashwi Yadav files his nomination papers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
RJD leader and candidate from Raghopur constituency Tejashwi Yadav files his nomination papers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.(PTI)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Union minister Nityanand Rai’s comments that is his party comes to power in Bihar, terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

“Unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6%. What does he have to say on the terror of unemployment, poverty, starvation & migration? What did their double-engine govt do in 15 years? It’s their attempt to divert from the agenda but we want to contest elections on agenda,” Yadav said in Raghopur as he arrived to file nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Full coverage

Speaking at a public gathering in Bihar’s Vaishali on Tuesday, Rai had said, “Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen.”

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Yadav leader took to Twitter to criticise Janata Dal (United) which fought the last election state with RJD as part of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). He said that JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar is raking up old issues. “Instead of talking about his 15 years, Nitish Kumar is digging up graves 30-40 years old. Unemployment, migration, poor education, health and law and order are not being talked about. Now we need accounts as well as answers,” said Yadav.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav had retweeted a tweet from his own party handle saying that the Bihar government is not able to save and nurture children who are suffering from anaemia.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi lashed out at the former deputy CM while speaking on Wednesday. He said, “Opposition doesn’t have any issues to raise. They talk of COVID19 and today it’s completely controlled here. Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested everyday & beds are lying vacant.”

tags
top news
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
Misbah steps down as Pakistan chief selector, to remain head coach
Misbah steps down as Pakistan chief selector, to remain head coach
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In