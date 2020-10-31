e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Will provide 1.9 million jobs in Bihar, BJP chief Nadda promises in rally

Will provide 1.9 million jobs in Bihar, BJP chief Nadda promises in rally

Nadda, the party president, is the BJP’s star campaigner for ongoing polls in Bihar. Bihar assembly elections are being held in three phases.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing during the Intellectuals meeting at Hotel Sapphire Inn, in Siwan on Saturday.
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing during the Intellectuals meeting at Hotel Sapphire Inn, in Siwan on Saturday. (AN)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday reiterated his party’s promise to offer 1.9 million job opportunities during a campaign rally in Sonpur ahead of the second phase of the polling in the Bihar assembly elections on November 3.

“We have said that we will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar. The person here in self-sufficient Bihar will do his business and give jobs to others. Industries of makhana and fisheries will be promoted,” Nadda said in his public address.

Sonepur will vote on November 3. Nadda, the party president, is the BJP’s star campaigner for ongoing polls in Bihar.

Bihar assembly elections are being held in three phases. While the first phase was held on October 28, the second phase is slated to be conducted on November 3 and the third and final on November 7. Votes will be counted on November 10.

