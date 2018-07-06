 10 times birthday boy Ranveer Singh was the definition of extra and we loved him for it | bollywood | Hindustan Times
10 times birthday boy Ranveer Singh was the definition of extra and we loved him for it

Ranveer Singh knows how to be weird and be weird in the cutest way possible. Here are all the times he won us over with his quirkiness.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2018 09:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh charms everyone with his quirkiness.
Ranveer Singh charms everyone with his quirkiness.(Instagram)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turns 33 on Friday, which roughly translates into 33 years of more laughter, fun and weirdness on this planet. The actor is the definition of being extra and makes everyone burst into crackling laughter every time he posts a hilarious new video.

In the few years that we have known him, he has given us not only great performances on screen but also kept us highly entertained with his antics off it. He posts the funniest videos with his co-stars, leaving the most lol-worthy comments on his girlfriend Deepika Padukone’s Instagram photos, tickles us with his peculiar choice in fashion and so much more.

Here are 10 things that he does/did to be crowned the king of all this ‘extra’ but still so adorable heartwarming.

1. When he was a one-man flash mob

Ranveer was challenged by Hrithik Roshan to dance in the middle of a busy Mumbai street and he did just that and more. He wore the leathery black costume from Krrish and danced to Hrithik’s hit song, Main Aisa Kyun Hu while an angry traffic constable watched and confused spectators tried to guess who he is.

2. When he was the Chuppa Rustom to Akshay Kumar’s Rustom

Chumma to You @akshaykumar !!! 😘🐍 ‪#‎9DaysToRustom‬

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

To promote Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, Ranveer gave the grooviest performance to ‘Zeher Hai Ki Pyaar Hai Tera Chumma’. It was quite poisonous indeed.

3. When in the Alps, do an SRK

HAD to be done! @iamsrk #JuhiChawla @yrf

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

While on a promotional trip to Switzerland, Ranveer enacted the entire beginning portion of Tu Mere Saamne from Darr. Printed red shirt, snowy mountains and a lady’s hand included.

4. Ranveer is a big fan of Freddie Mercury, Charlie Chaplin and ... Taher Shah?

And this one dedicated to the apple of my #EyeToEye @arjunkapoor

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Sorry for using all these names in the same sentence.

5. A stunning choice in fashion

Rock Royalty ⚜️ #bappi

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Suit suit karda?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Nothing but the best for Ranveer Singh.

6. Gassing Deepika Padukone like there is no tomorrow

These are just a few comments left by Ranveer on rumoured girlfriend Deepika’s pictures. While Deepika rarely makes an appearance on Ranveer’s posts, he is seen in her comments section all the time..

7. Setting the dance floor on fire at weddings

All of these clips are only from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. Only one wedding.

8. Random pucchis

Pappi to Pappa 😘 #happyfathersday #mainman

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

@anilskapoor ke do Anmol Ratan ❤️ #baba @arjunkapoor #jhakaas #whattaplaya

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer is all about spreading the love.

9. The baby pics

Avant Garde Since 1985

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Legit #SwachhBharat OG #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Woke since day 1.

10. Others are in on it too

Khoon Bhari Maang!!! 😮💦@farahkhankunder

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

This just happened !!!! @deepikapadukone 🙈

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

He brings out the best in everyone. Happy birthday Ranveer!

