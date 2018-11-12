14 years of Veer Zaara: Preity Zinta remembers Yash Chopra, thanks Shah Rukh Khan

Veer Zaara turns 14 on Monday and we still can’t get over Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s timeless romance that went on to become one of the most loved Bollywood films of all times. The cross-border love story of a Pakistani girl Zaara Hayat Khan and an Indian Air Force pilot Veer Pratap Singh left the movie goers in tears, grieving over their tragedy of love, separation, courage and sacrifice. The film saw characters grow old and kept alive hopelessly in love for 22 years, before realising the truth about each other.

Going down the memory lane, Preity shared a small glimpse of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Remembering Yash Uncle today as it’s #14YearsOfVeerZaara. I feel so fortunate to be part of this timeless, decent & full of heart film! Thank you @iamsrk, #RaniMukerji & the entire team for this unforgettable experience. #YashChopra #Timeless #Romance #Memories #Ting !”

The film was directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers – the late Yash Chopra. Rani Mukerji played the role of a Pakistani lawyer who fought for her client played by SRK amid all odds. Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan also had interesting roles in the film besides Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Divya Dutta and the late Zohra Sehgal.

All the songs of the film were super hits and are loved by the audience even today. The soothing romantic numbers like ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Do Pal’ and ‘Main Yahaan Hoon” touched the hearts of the music lovers. The patriotic number ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and the fast-paced ‘Aaya Tere Dar Par’ had all the ingredients of a hit.

14 years later, Preity is now married to Gene Goodenough and is looking forward to her film Bhaiaji Superhit. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a dwarf for the first time in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

