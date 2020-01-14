83 first look: Jatin Sarna trades ‘chhatri’ for cricket bat as Yashpal Sharma in new poster for Ranveer Singh’s film

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:45 IST

A fourth team member has got his own character poster for the upcoming film, 83. Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna stars as Yashpal Sharma, “The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India.”

The film is based on India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh stars as captain Kapil Dev. Three posters have already been released previously. Ranveer had previously shared posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath.

Fans were pleased with the poster. “Jatin Sarna is so underrated! He’s gonna shine bright in this!” one person wrote in the comments. “Bunty aab cricket khelga,” joked another, making a reference to the actor’s character in Sacred Games.

Amarnath’s poster was captioned, “He’s the devil who drove us to victory. Meet Jimpa, the comeback king, Mohinder “Jimmy” Amarnath!” Meanwhile, Srikkanth’s poster came with the caption, “Chika was THE MAN of the hour! After all, his strokes and swipes made us win! We call him the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket,” and Gavaskar’s poster was captioned, “Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy!”

Presumably, the next cast members to get their own posters will be Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree, and perhaps even Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil’s wife, Romi, in the film. One can assume that Ranveer’s poster will be the final one to be released, ahead of a trailer debut.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is slated for release on April 10, 2020.

