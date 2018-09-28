A case of Katrina Kaif’s missing earring and Amitabh’s frantic search. Watch video

We’ve heard of Cinderella’s lost shoe and raja Dushyanta’s missing ring from Kalidasa’s Abhijnanasakuntalam. Now comes a video about the mystery of the missing earring. A video from the launch of Thugs of Hindostan’s trailer in Mumbai on Thursday is being widely shared online. In this funny video, we can see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan looking around for their co-star Katrina Kaif’s missing earring.

In the short clip, Katrina begins looking around as she feels her ear with her hand as if an earring has dropped; at a point she turns her back to the camera, while an attendant starts searching. Soon, Aamir is seen searching for the piece of jewellery. The moment comes when others on the dais including Amitabh, start looking for it. In fact, when a poker-faced Amitabh gets into the search mode, the scene almost acquires a comic tone. There’s a moment in the clip when an embarrassed Katrina gestures to Amitabh not to do so. Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Vijay Krishna Acharya, too, can be seen lending a hand. Soon, a person from backstage comes in and hands Katrina something. She quickly turns her back to the camera again, and puts it on.

(From left) Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan interact with media at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai. (IANS)

A closer looks reveals that, perhaps, it is not a case of her missing earring, but the ‘pech’ (the attachment that holds the earring to the ear lobe), which had gone missing.

The trailer of Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan was unveiled amid much fanfare in Mumbai. The film is based on the novel called Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor. While the book is set in the 1830s, the film is set towards the end of the 18th century (1795 AD). The story is about a gaggle of thugs (technically con men of the north Indian plains) who take on the might of the ascendant British East India Company and its forces in India. While Amitabh’s Khudabaksh and Fatima’s Zafina are fighters, adept in sword fighting and archery respectively, Katrina plays what appears to be a nautch girl and an entertainer named Suraiyya Jaan. Meanwhile, Aamir plays a con man named Firangi Mallah, an unscrupulous and rakish fellow, who will two-time both the British and Indians, reminding us so much of Jack Sparrow from Pirates of Caribbean.

The film releases on November 8 this year around the Diwali weekend.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:10 IST