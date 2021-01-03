Aadar Jain shares throwback pic from beachside holiday to welcome 2021, Tara Sutaria says ‘take me with you’, see here

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 10:02 IST

Actor Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain had a cute exchange of words on Instagram. The couple often shares pictures from their holidays abroad.

Sharing a throwback picture from one of his holidays at a beachside locale, Aadar wrote: “Riding the wave #2021” The picture showed Aadar, holding a oar in hand. Reportedly, it was from his Maldives vacay. Reacting to the picture, Tara wrote: “Take me with you.”

The couple was in Maldives recently to celebrate Tara’s birthday. Aadar had shared a cute picture of the two of them and had written: “Happy 25th Principessa.” Tara had left a comment too. She had written: “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

There had been much speculation about their relationship status. In August this year, the two had confirmed their relationship with yet another sweet exchange of words. Tara had shared a picture of them partying, twinning in white, and written: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” Aadar had reacted to the post and written: “I love you” with a heart emoji. Tara replied to his comment, “I love you” followed by a heart emoji.

They have since been spotted at Kapoor family functions or at the airport. The relationship got a stamp of approval when Aadar’s mom Rima Jain had told Mumbai Mirror last year, “we love anybody our son loves”. However, she had categorically denied possibility of a marriage in the near future and had said: “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work.”

On the work front, Aadar made his film debut with Qaidi Band (2017) while Tara was launched alongwith Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2.

