e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aahana Kumra on resuming work: I can’t sit at home and make viral videos, that’s not my job

Aahana Kumra on resuming work: I can’t sit at home and make viral videos, that’s not my job

Actor Aahana Kumra has been shooting back-to-back for her various projects amid the pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:59 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Aahana Kumra won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the nationals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her web series Marzi.
Actor Aahana Kumra won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the nationals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her web series Marzi.
         

Everyone is in the restart phase, and slowly resuming normal daily life, including actors, who’re heading back to sets to shoot their incomplete, or new projects. Aahana Kumra also has been shooting back-to-back for her various projects amid the pandemic.

“We’ve to live with this now,” she exclaims when asked if she’s fearful of stepping out.

The 35-year-old adds, “It’s just even we’re fearlessly going to work. We all are going to work, who’s going to stop work if the nature of our work is such to be on set. I can’t sit at home and make viral videos. I am not a viral video actor, I cannot do that. That is not my capability and not my capacity. I don’t even want to do that. I want to act in films and do roles and for that I have to be on set.”

 
View this post on Instagram

I'm overwhelmed!!!🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🏆🏆🏆🏆 Thank you @asianacademycreativeawards for recognising my work and presenting me with the award for the Best Actress from India at the Asian Emmys! This one is big! I was at work when I started getting calls from the makers at @bodhitreemultimedia and my amazing team at @vootselect and I was in tears of joy!! 🎈🎈🍾🍾🌈🌈❤️❤️🙏🙏 A lot of tears and hardwork has gone into making #Marzi the closest to my heart! In fact it is a piece of my 💓! But as I have always said, films are never made alone! It takes an army so I want to immensely thank @djspersis and @mautiktolia for thinking of casting me as Sameera Chauhan! Aparna for backing this fantastic series! @simplyrajeev for being my amazing co partner in crime! @anilsenior for directing and being so so patient with me! @suchijaggi and @shreyasmakeupandhair for being my backbone! #AtulMongia for helping me find my voice! And my amazing cast @shivani.tanksale #rajeevsiddharth @pavleen_gujral @vivekmushran for being such lovely co actors and last but not the least my family and friends who always believe in everything I do and love me unconditionally!! I'm indebted and I'm in gratitude!! 🌈🌈❤️❤️📽️📽️🎬🎬🐰🐰🥳🥳🌞🌞💥💥💥💪💪🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🌟🌟👊👊🏵️🏵️🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 P.S: Special mention to my idol @bajpayee.manoj sir who has won the best actor for #FamilyMan !! You deserve every bit of success!! 🌈🌈🍾🍾🏆🏆🎈🎈❤️❤️💪💪🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️

A post shared by Aahana S Kumra I 𝑻𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒅 (@aahanakumra) on

Along with resumption of shoots, even theatres that were shut for almost seven months, have reopened in some cities. While the reception has been somewhat cold, Kumra feels that people will eventually go to theatres in large numbers.

“People will go and watch films in theatres. Our audience is great. Yeh wahi log hain jo gaaliyaan de rahe hain, aur yeh wahi log hain jo jaake popcorn khaayenge aur film dekhenge. Theatres are opening and people are dying to watch films in theatres. I think they’re not going to watch a film but they’re going to go for the experience of sitting in a theatre,” shares the actor, who recently won an award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role, at the nationals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her web series Marzi.

Kumra feels that the whole experience of sitting in a closed environment with lights out and a big screen is just unmatchable .

“I may not go to theatres right now because of the precautions and my safety and that of my family. I don’t know if people will watch anything that releases because I don’t think anything and everything will also release. People will also be careful about what they release because there has to be a return on investment also,” she says, adding that when big films like ’83 or Sooryavanshi will release, people will throng to cinemas.

top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In