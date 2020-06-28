e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aahana Kumra urges people to impose restrictions on their actions, says unlock doesn’t mean lockdown has ended

Aahana Kumra urges people to impose restrictions on their actions, says unlock doesn’t mean lockdown has ended

Actor Aahana Kumra says that as one hopes there is a vaccine for Covid-19 virus soon, till then we all need to practice social distancing because ‘Iss saal jaan rahegi toh agle saal kaam kar paayenge’.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:46 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Aahana Kumra recently reunited with her parents after a full two months, having been stuck at her sister’s house in Mumbai itself.
Actor Aahana Kumra recently reunited with her parents after a full two months, having been stuck at her sister’s house in Mumbai itself.
         

Aahana Kumra is happy that she has been at home, with her parents, for a month now. She had revealed to us recently, how she had gone to visit her sister for just a week in March, when the lockdown happened until her mother drove down to pick her up and they reunited after two months.

However, after she was on the roads again, she was ‘heartbroken’ seeing the migrant crisis amid the pandemic, everyone struggling to go to their homes.

“It’s a stressful time. When I left my sister’s place, it was weird to see the roads after so long. And then there were people standing in lines to go back home. One is just hopeful that there’s a vaccination soon. But then, how far is it going to reach people? Will it reach the poor?” asks the 33-year-old. 

The one thing Kumra suggests to everyone is to not to think that things are normal, or May 31 (when Unlock 1.0 started) was the end of the lockdown.

“We have to have restrictions on ourself, and make choices. Iss saal jaan rahegi toh agle saal kaam kar paayenge. But some are hell bent on killing themselves this year itself,” says the actor, ruing that unlock doesn’t mean the crisis is over.

Kumra appreciates those who have been making sure to distribute food to the underprivileged starting from initial stages of this crisis till today. But she says it’s a very difficult job to ensure.

“People aren’t getting food, so many people have donated to organisations. However, is it reaching them? We don’t know what’s happening. It’s not easy to distribute food. Organisations with good intentions are doing it, but how easy is it to go out there and distribute?,” she asks. 

The past three months, all Kumra could do was do household chores and binge watch OTT content. But even that had a saturation point for her.

She confesses, “We all have to live with this for a long time, with no big events, marriages, or shoots happening. I don’t know what to do with our lives. How much can we binge watch? It’s like going back to film school, where we didn’t have anything except study films and filmmaking. A lot of my friends are not from the film industry, so I get perspectives. Amsterdam has opened up their cafes. Airlines in Dubai are firing people left right and centre, they are making resumes. It’s so heartbreaking, they’re people with families and kids.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
LIVE: 50 prisoners in Maharashtra’s Akola jail test Covid-19 positive
LIVE: 50 prisoners in Maharashtra’s Akola jail test Covid-19 positive
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
‘We long for those great leaders’: Cong’s attack on govt over Ladakh clash
‘We long for those great leaders’: Cong’s attack on govt over Ladakh clash
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In