Aaliya’s lawyer says Nawazuddin Siddiqui has still not replied to divorce notice: ‘Depending on situation, we will take action’

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:31 IST

Aaliya Siddiqui aka Anjana Kishor Pandey is still waiting for a response from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after she sent him a legal notice seeking maintenance and divorce earlier this month. The notice was sent on May 7 through email as well as WhatsApp.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aaliya’s lawyer Abhay Sahai confirmed that they are yet to receive a response from Nawazuddin. When asked about the next steps they will take if they do not get a reply soon, he said, “This is a very difficult time right now, because of the coronavirus. All the inter-state borders are also closed and it is very difficult to travel. Let’s see how we take it forward.”

“We will have to see the situation because the situation throughout the country is very difficult. Depending on whatever the situation calls for, we will take action appropriately,” he added.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya, who got married in 2009, have two children --daughter Shora and son Yaani. Aaliya has sought sole custody of the children.

In earlier interviews, Aaliya has said that the cracks in her marriage with Nawazuddin started appearing after just a year, but she tried her best to make it work. She ruled out a reconciliation, saying that there are ‘serious’ problems between them.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is currently in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. He recently travelled there to be with his 71-year-old mother, who has not been keeping well, and is under a mandatory two-week home quarantine.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome.”

Nawazuddin, who is waiting for the release of Zee5 original film Ghoomketu this Friday, has maintained a low profile since the news of Aaliya seeking divorce broke. He joined the team for a virtual trailer launch on Tuesday but only spoke about the film and life in lockdown.

