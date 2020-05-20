Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas says he found out about Aaliya filing for divorce through media

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya (also known as Anjana Kishor Pandey) opened a can of worms when she filed for divorce. The actor’s brother Shamas Siddiqui has reacted to the news and said that he found out about the legal notice through media reports.

Shamas told Zee News that he was unaware about the matter before seeing it in the news. He added that he could not comment on the allegations, as it was a legal matter.

Meanwhile, Aaliya has claimed in a recent interview that though Shamas was physically violent with her. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me,” she said.

Aaliya earlier said that Shamas was ‘an issue’ and that the cracks in her marriage with Nawazuddin appeared after the very first year. However, she tried hard to make it work.

Earlier this month, Aaliya sent Nawazuddin a legal notice seeking maintenance and the sole custody of their children Shora and Yaani. Due to the lockdown, the notice has been sent on email as well as WhatsApp. She is yet to receive a reply from him.

Nawazuddin is currently self-isolating with his family at his hometown, Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh. He travelled there to be with his mother, who is not keeping well.

After it was earlier reported that Nawazuddin went to Budhana to celebrate Eid with his family, he issued a clarification on Twitter. “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” he wrote.

