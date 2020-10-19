e-paper
Aamir Khan blown away by Ludo trailer, asks Anurag Basu to host a virtual screening: 'Can't wait to watch it'

Aamir Khan blown away by Ludo trailer, asks Anurag Basu to host a virtual screening: ‘Can’t wait to watch it’

Aamir Khan showered praise on the trailer of Ludo and asked Anurag Basu to hold a special screening of the film for a few industry friends. Ludo will release on Netflix on November 12.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
The trailer of Ludo was released on Monday.
Aamir Khan is mighty impressed with the trailer of Ludo and expressed his excitement to watch the film. He also urged director Anurag Basu to host a virtual screening for some of his industry colleagues.

“What a trailer!!! Basu, hats off ! Congratulations to the entire team! Can’t wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega (How long do I have to wait)? Basu, why don’t you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues ;-) ? Love. a,” the actor tweeted.

 

Ludo, which will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf. Each of them are facing issues in their lives, which all collide thanks to the butterfly effect.

Riteish Deshmukh also showered praise on the Ludo trailer, which he called the ‘most amazing promo’ he has watched of late. “Kickass .....most amazing promo I have seen in recent times... absolutely excited for this one... #Ludo congratulations to the entire team,” he wrote.

 

Sujoy Ghosh, Sophie Choudry and Sanjay Gupta were among the members of the film industry who showered praise on the trailer of Ludo.

Talking about the concept of the film, Anurag Basu had told Filmfare in an interview, “Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to my mind 3-4 years back. It’s a crazy fun ride. It’s a ride just like ludo. There are 4 stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has a dark humour, romance and crime.”

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is scheduled to be out on Netflix on November 12.

