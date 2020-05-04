Aamir Khan dismisses rumours that he hid Rs 15000 in sacks for daily wage earners, blames Robin Hood instead

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan has humorously shot down rumours that he had secretly donated money to daily wage earners during the coronavirus pandemic. It was reported that sacks with rations were actually hidden with Rs 15000 each, handed out to unsuspecting families, arranged by Aamir.

The actor took to Twitter to dismiss the claims, and wrote, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a.”

The rumour began after a viral video claimed that Aamir sent a truck to a slum area with wheat bags and the area residents were told that they could only take one bag each. People who returned homes after taking wheat found Rs 15000 in the wheat sacks. However, the video was unclear where the incident occurred.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

Aamir on Sunday appeared with wife, director-producer Kiran Rao, at the I for India concert. The couple sang classics such as Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun and Jeena Isika Naam Hai, and urged people to contribute towards helping frontline workers during the pandemic.

While Aamir hasn’t announced his charitable efforts, it was reported that he has made contributions towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and a few NGOs. Aamir has also extended support to the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, during the lockdown.

Aamir has been monitoring the coronavirus for weeks. When the virus was spreading across China, the actor, who has a huge fan following in the Middle Kingdom had said in a special video message, “A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned. I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close.”

