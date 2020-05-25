Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira dolls up for Eid, wishes fans ‘from me and my successfully self-draped sari’

bollywood

The lockdown has not dampened Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s festive spirit. She got all dressed up to celebrate Eid with her family and shared glimpses of her look on Instagram.

Ira managed to drape a sari all by herself. She paired her red sari with silver jhumkas, a large bangle on one hand and a chunky watch on the other. She kept her make-up minimal.

“Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you! #eidmubarak #itriedtoday #family #food #tradition #mentalhealth,” she wrote in her caption, adding that the picture was taken by her cousin Seher Hegde (daughter of Aamir’s sister Nikhat).

This is not the first time that Ira decked up during the lockdown. Earlier this month, she wore a yellow sari, as Mrs Serial Killer premiered on Netflix. Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao also dressed up for the digital premiere of Shirish Kunder’s film, which marked the acting debut of their niece and Ira’s cousin, Zayn Marie Khan.

Sharing pictures of the family cheering for her, Ira wrote on Instagram, “And it begins! @zaynmarie, I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fangirling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry. #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan.”

Unlike Zayn, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the titular role.

