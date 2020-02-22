Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares throwback Christmas pics, jokes about her elf-like ears. See here

bollywood

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 15:22 IST

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, has shared a couple of throwback pictures from Christmas celebrations in 2004, in which she poked fun at the prominent ears that she’s inherited from her dad.

Taking to Instagram, Ira wrote, “Santa’s helper. I even have the ears for it!” The pictures show a 2004 watermark, which was around the time that Aamir was shooting for Mangal Pandey, going by his long hair and moustache.

In the first picture, Ira is seen handing a present to her dad, while in the second picture, she’s giving one to her friend. A large Christmas tree is visible in the background.

Ira has spoken about her reluctance to join the film industry; she prefers to be behind the camera. She recently made her debut as theatre director, with an adaptation of Medea, starring Hazel Keech.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir said that he was proud of Ira and son Junaid for making it on their own, without any assistance from him. “They’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theatre and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing.”

He added, “When I go to see Junaid’s play, I’m like, ‘I hope he has done well’. And now that Ira is directing a play, I hope she does well. I’m nervous for her. It’s a natural parental response hoping that your child has done well. But I guess that there’s no escape from that nervousness.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more