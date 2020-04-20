Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor ask those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their blood to fight virus

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:43 IST

After Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan, actors Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan have also urged recovered Covid-19 patients to donate their plasma. They shared posters by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on their social media.

“Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that protect against the virus. They can donate blood and their plasma can be used to save patients with severe COVID-19. Patients may be eligible to donate plasma 4 weeks after Complete recovery, but it they have had negative swab tests then they maybe able to donate even sooner,” the poster read.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay had written, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now.”

Hrithik and Varun Dhawan shared how city-based Kasturba Hospital is on a “mission” that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the coronavirus. “If you have surpassed the 14 day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. “If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives,” the duo wrote.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received 99 applications from institutes expressing interest in participating in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with Covid-19. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for Covid-19 patients. As per the guidelines, hospitals and institutions planning to provide this modality of treatment should do so in a clinical trial with protocols which are cleared by the Institutional Ethics Committee.

