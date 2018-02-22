Aamir Khan to shoot Thugs of Hindostan climax in Rajasthan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s big release this year, Thugs of Hindostan, is nearing completion as the superstar says the last leg of shooting remains, which will be wrapped up in Rajasthan by the end of next month.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the Vijay Krishna Acharya film brings together Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on screen. “I am going abroad for a few days. Once I am back, we will resume shooting the climax in Rajasthan. The film will be completed by March end,” Aamir told reporters when asked about the status of the film.

Last year, pictures of Aamir and Bachchan’s looks had leaked from the film set. Aamir had then said, “Ideally, the pictures should not have been leaked” and he maintains that the first look will only be put out with an official poster. My look is still (being) kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film and that will be out with the poster,” he said.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was speaking at the success bash of his last production Secret Superstar.

Commenting on the massive success of the film not only in India, but also in China, Aamir said, “Some of my films have released in China and I’ve realised their emotional frequency is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel when we watch their films too we will like them.”

