Aamir Khan trades cigarettes for a pipe, was apprehensive about smoking in front of Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Aamir Khan says he has been trying to quit smoking for a long time and has found a new method with which to address the problem. The Thugs of Hindostan star has become a pipe smoker. His co-star Katrina Kaif has also shared a picture of the actor glued to his pipe with the caption, “#thuglife.”

Talking about his new habit to Mid-Day, Aamir said, “One of my friends said that if I wanted to smoke, I should smoke a pipe. I liked it so much that I can’t go back to a cigarette now. I tried one sometime back, but the moment I took a puff, I found the taste horrible.” The actor reportedly travelled all the way from Lake Como to Milan to buy a dozen of his favourite pipes .

Talking about his struggles with smoking, he added, “I quit smoking for two-three years when I was training for Dhoom 3 (2013). But then, I went back to it again. I tend to smoke more when my movie releases. Kiran [Rao, wife] would be affected by the cigarette smoke, but she isn’t averse to the pipe. I even tried my hand at cigars, but did not find the experience satisfying.”

The report also states how Aamir had once asked Shah Rukh Khan if he could smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan on the sets. The actors will be seen as Firangi Mallah in Thugs of Hindostan. Besides him and Amitabh, the film also stars Katrina and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 12:22 IST