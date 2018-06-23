Aamir Khan visits a spa while Kajol, Ajay Devgn speak on plastic ban. See pics

While a host of Bollywood stars have landed in Bangkok for the ongoing IIFA Weekend and Awards function, many others are still in town. It is known that the three Khans—Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh—have given IIFA a miss. Aamir Khan was spotted at a spa in Mumbai while members of the young Bollywood gang like Athiya Shetty and Ananya Pandey were both seen in the Bandra area in Mumbai on Friday.

A few more stars were seen leaving for IIFA at the airport. Boman Irani, Rekha and Farhan Akhtar were all seen headed for Bangkok. Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting in upcoming film, Sanju, was also spotted at the airport and so were Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Kajol and her actor husband Ajay Devgn were seen at an event on the ban on plastic use. Check out their photos here:

Aamir Khan looks rather different in baggy pants, a loose tee and specs. (Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan on this way out of the spa. (Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Pandey looks lovely in a blue and white printed dress. (Viral Bhayani)

Pretty Athiya Shetty blushes at the camera. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha and Farhan Akhtar were spotted in the airport, on their way to Bangkok. (Viral Bhayani)

Boman Irani leaves for IIFA 2018 while Pankaj Tripathi too was seen at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, seen here with her trusted aide of many years, Farzana. (Viral Bhayani)

Yami Gautam in all smiles in this picture. (Viral Bhayani)

Yami Gautam, engrossed in thought. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in this photo. (Manav Manglani)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui too was spotted at the airport. (Manav Manglani)

Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn at an event on ban on the use of plastic. (Viral Bhayani)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn making their way to the plastic ban event in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

