Aamir Khan visits a spa while Kajol, Ajay Devgn speak on plastic ban. See pics
While several Bollywood celebs are currently in Bangkok to attend the three-day IIFA Awards 2018, some like Aamir Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were spotted in Mumbai on Friday. See pics.bollywood Updated: Jun 23, 2018 17:28 IST
While a host of Bollywood stars have landed in Bangkok for the ongoing IIFA Weekend and Awards function, many others are still in town. It is known that the three Khans—Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh—have given IIFA a miss. Aamir Khan was spotted at a spa in Mumbai while members of the young Bollywood gang like Athiya Shetty and Ananya Pandey were both seen in the Bandra area in Mumbai on Friday.
A few more stars were seen leaving for IIFA at the airport. Boman Irani, Rekha and Farhan Akhtar were all seen headed for Bangkok. Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting in upcoming film, Sanju, was also spotted at the airport and so were Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Kajol and her actor husband Ajay Devgn were seen at an event on the ban on plastic use. Check out their photos here:
Rekha, seen here with her trusted aide of many years, Farzana. (Viral Bhayani)
Yami Gautam in all smiles in this picture. (Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in this photo. (Manav Manglani)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui too was spotted at the airport. (Manav Manglani)
Kajol and Ajay Devgn making their way to the plastic ban event in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)
