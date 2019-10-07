e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Aarey protests: Troll tells Dia Mirza, Richa Chaddha to ‘stop this drama’, here are their strong comebacks

Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha are being attacked online for voicing protest against the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dia Mirza is a vegetarian while Richa Chadha is a vegan.
Dia Mirza is a vegetarian while Richa Chadha is a vegan.
         

Actors Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha had to school a misinformed trolled when she attacked them for supporting the protest against Aarey deforestation in Mumbai. The troll has called out their ‘hypocrisy’ for defending nature but ‘eating animals.’ Little did she know that the two are among the most popular vegetarian celebs of Bollywood.

“Love for nature? Stop this drama , your hypocrisy is now openly visible to all, look at the replies to ur tweet and feel ashamed of it. If you were so concerned then preach about bng a vegetarian, animals are also a part of nature , don’t eat them,” a Twitter user wrote in reply to Dia’s tweet about Aarey. Dia was quick to correct her.

 

 

“Dear Ankita, I find it amazing how you and many others launch personal attacks based on suppositions. How do you know I am not vegetarian? Why would you make such assumptions? I know my truth and your jibes don’t affect me. Have a nice day,” she wrote in a tweet. Richa, too, defended her. “Actually Ms ‘warrior (referring to the troll’s Twitter handle)’, @deespeak is vegetarian, am vegan. We’ve made food choices keeping environment in mind. But please feel free to attack us, climate to change to sirf hamari personal problem hai. Aap waise bunker mein rehti hain ? (because climate change is just our personal problem. You live in a bunker, right?),” she wrote.

Richa and Dia were among a host of celebs who protested fell trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony to build a Metro Rail yard. “We have to be stewards of our world treating the planet with respect,” tweeted actor Madhuri Dixit. “Mumbai has few parks for our children, few forests for our wildlife. There has to be another way than cutting the trees in Aarey.” Filmmaker Karan Johar called the decision to cut trees a “massacre” while Varun Dhawan tweeted, “With such an outcry to stop the cutting of trees why is this being allowed Mumbai has done enough for the people in power to realise cutting down Aarey is something the citizens don’t want.”

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the state government to not axe any more trees in the colony to make a metro shed and maintain the status quo till further orders.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:12 IST

tags
top news
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize
William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize
Oct 07, 2019 15:50 IST
After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order
After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order
Oct 07, 2019 16:29 IST
‘Won’t succumb’, say Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48,000 employees
‘Won’t succumb’, say Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48,000 employees
Oct 07, 2019 09:39 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News