Aarey protests: Troll tells Dia Mirza, Richa Chaddha to ‘stop this drama’, here are their strong comebacks

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:13 IST

Actors Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha had to school a misinformed trolled when she attacked them for supporting the protest against Aarey deforestation in Mumbai. The troll has called out their ‘hypocrisy’ for defending nature but ‘eating animals.’ Little did she know that the two are among the most popular vegetarian celebs of Bollywood.

“Love for nature? Stop this drama , your hypocrisy is now openly visible to all, look at the replies to ur tweet and feel ashamed of it. If you were so concerned then preach about bng a vegetarian, animals are also a part of nature , don’t eat them,” a Twitter user wrote in reply to Dia’s tweet about Aarey. Dia was quick to correct her.

Actually Ms "warrior",

@deespeak is vegetarian, am vegan. We’ve made food choices keeping environment in mind.



But please feel free to attack us, climate to change to sirf hamari personal problem hai. Aap waise bunker mein rehti hain ? https://t.co/Ix9YryRIFK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 7, 2019

Dear Ankita,

I find it amazing how you and many others launch personal attacks based on suppositions. How do you know I am not vegetarian? Why would you make such assumptions? I know my truth and your jibes don’t affect me. Have a nice day ❤️ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 7, 2019

“Dear Ankita, I find it amazing how you and many others launch personal attacks based on suppositions. How do you know I am not vegetarian? Why would you make such assumptions? I know my truth and your jibes don’t affect me. Have a nice day,” she wrote in a tweet. Richa, too, defended her. “Actually Ms ‘warrior (referring to the troll’s Twitter handle)’, @deespeak is vegetarian, am vegan. We’ve made food choices keeping environment in mind. But please feel free to attack us, climate to change to sirf hamari personal problem hai. Aap waise bunker mein rehti hain ? (because climate change is just our personal problem. You live in a bunker, right?),” she wrote.

Richa and Dia were among a host of celebs who protested fell trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony to build a Metro Rail yard. “We have to be stewards of our world treating the planet with respect,” tweeted actor Madhuri Dixit. “Mumbai has few parks for our children, few forests for our wildlife. There has to be another way than cutting the trees in Aarey.” Filmmaker Karan Johar called the decision to cut trees a “massacre” while Varun Dhawan tweeted, “With such an outcry to stop the cutting of trees why is this being allowed Mumbai has done enough for the people in power to realise cutting down Aarey is something the citizens don’t want.”

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the state government to not axe any more trees in the colony to make a metro shed and maintain the status quo till further orders.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:12 IST