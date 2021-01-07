Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, celebs react to US Capitol violence

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:11 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, brother-in-law says ‘he should be fine in 6-7 months’

Actor Rahul Roy, who has been in hospital getting treated for a brain stroke he suffered in November last year, has been discharged from hospital, as per a report.

US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction

Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood stars have reacted to the storming of the US Capitol that happened on Wednesday. Chris Evans called out the unfairly lenient police reaction while Sacha Baron Cohen asked social media giants to block President Trump.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil remembers actor on his birth anniversary, says he never believed in celebrating birthdays

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is celebrating his father’s 54th birth anniversary on Thursday. The late actor, who died in April last year, is seen in a throwback video shared by Babil on Instagram.

Happy birthday Bipasha Basu: How the actor met, fell in love and married Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s successful marriage stems from mutual love and respect. In an interview she had said how friendship was the foundation of their marriage. On her 42nd birthday, a look at their love story.

Khushi Kapoor is off for a ‘holiday in the sun’, shares another intriguing pic with a friend

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi has shared a fresh lot of pictures as she took off for a holiday. It is her picture with a friend which actually caught the eye. See here.

