US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 09:52 IST

Multiple Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have reacted with shock after supporters of the US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday night. Stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen and multiple others have called out the unfair and lenient way the rioters were handled by the police, compared to the Black Lives Matters protestors earlier last year.

Indian stars such as Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Lisa Ray, Celina Jaitley and others have also been tweeting about the storming of the Capitol. “HOW were they allowed to get this far???????? Where are the guns and sophisticated machinery that peaceful BLM activists were faced with?!?!,” wrote Swara in a tweet. “Unfolding like a QAnon prophecy... now awaiting reptilians...dark dark day for America... erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy,” wrote Richa.

Unfolding like a QAnon prophecy... now awaiting reptilians...dark dark day for America... erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy. 🌪️ https://t.co/RML2JxpXfk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 6, 2021

Protesters taking over Capitol Hill...This is what ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has brought America to ..The founding fathers must be turning in their graves pic.twitter.com/tYDnK4x83r — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2021

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of rioters scaling the walls of the Capitol building and wrote, “Protesters taking over Capitol Hill...This is what @realDonaldTrump has brought America to ..The founding fathers must be turning in their graves.”

Avengers star Chris Evans wrote, “Just think of the carnage had they not been white.” Mark Ruffalo, who had been tweeting about the entire episode for hours wrote, “Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt.”

Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai -- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy.



Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?!



It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all! pic.twitter.com/4oWoiMu0eC — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 6, 2021

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Sacha called on Twitter and Google to ban Donald Trump for inciting violence. “Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai -- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!”

Frozen star Josh Gad wrote, “This is either a dereliction of duty by the Capital Police or a complicit desire to not plan for the known threat of chaos today. Either way, this is inexcusable. If you can be prepared for imaginary ANTIFA protestors, you had no business not prepping for these actual terrorists.”

The crowd, made up of supporters of President Donald Trump, opposed the certification underway in Congress of Joe Biden’s presidential election win in November. They stormed the Capitol building in Washington, forcing lawmakers to flee to safety and leaving one woman dead.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have blocked Trump from posting on the platforms.

