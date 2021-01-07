Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, brother-in-law says ‘he should be fine in 6-7 months’

bollywood

Actor Rahul Roy has been discharged from hospital and is back at his home. The Aashiqui actor had suffered a brain stroke in November. He was discharged from Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital on Wednesday.

Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film in the extreme weather of Kargil. He was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. As per reports, he was said to be suffering from a condition called aphasia, where you cannot frame sentences correctly. Rahul had to be airlifted to Mumbai after the stroke.

As per a report in Times of India, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen said that while he was back home, it would take him at least six to seven months to recover. He was quoted as saying: “He is delighted to be back home. His physio and speech therapy will continue. It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months.”

Romeer also said how the last 45 days had been tough for the actor and his family. But he was happy that Rahul had fought the illness and undergone treatment.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the film’s producer Nivedita Basu had said: “Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project. Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”

Rahul had earlier been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

The actor made his film debut with Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal. He went on to feature in films like Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee among others. Later, he also won the first season of TV reality show Big Boss in 2006.

