Home / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor is off for a ‘holiday in the sun’, shares another intriguing pic with a friend

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi has shared a fresh lot of pictures as she took off for a holiday. It is her picture with a friend which actually caught the eye. See here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khushi Kapoor shares a picture with a friend.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi has been creating quite a stir since she made her Instagram page public a few days back. On Thursday, she shared a bunch of pictures as she set off on a holiday.

Sharing some solo pictures, she wrote: “Holiday in the sun.” However, it was a picture that she put as her Instagram Stories that caught the eye. In it, she posed with a friend, whom internet has identified as Aakash Mehta. While she was dressed in a flowing long beige pair of pants with a printed scarf top, he was in a multi-coloured shirt with a pair of white knee-length shorts.

 

Just before Christmas, Khushi made her Instagram account public. Khushi has been on Instagram since 2015 and most of her pictures are solo ones, with a few family pictures thrown in.

Khushi Kapoor’s latest pictures.
Khushi Kapoor’s latest pictures.

Since then, she has been posting pictures and engaging with fans on a regular basis. On Wednesday, she had been spotted at Mumbai airport on her return to the city after a brief holiday in Goa with sister Janhvi and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Kartik Aaryan.

Khushi has been pursuing an acting course in New York since September 2019. At that time, Khushi and Janhvi’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor had shared a picture of Khushi with her daughter Shanaya and had written: “#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do #HaveABlast.” Khushi had replied, “love you”.

 

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Khushi is the youngest of filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s four children. Back in 2018, hosting a question-and-answer session on Instagram with her followers, Anshula Kapoor was asked who Boney Kapoor’s favourite child is. She replied that it’s Khushi. A follower had asked, “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji’s most favourite? “Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same),” she had said.

