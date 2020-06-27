Abhishek Bachchan reflects on past failures, says it felt like ‘hell’, but he could not afford to ‘lament’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:05 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will make his digital debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into the Shadows, spoke about coming from a privileged background, and the effort it took for him to succeed as an actor in Bollywood. In an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, Abhishek recalled an interaction he had with director Yash Chopra at the premiere of his first film, Refugee, and the advice he received.

“Remember, your father brought you till here,” Yash Chopra told Abhishek moments before the screening, “but the moment you walk into that cinema, and the show gets over and you walk out, you’re on your own two feet.”

Asked about the moment he decided to become an actor, Abhishek said that he was inspired to take the leap after watching the Sean Penn film Dead Man Walking. “I had already informed my parents that this was my desire,” he said. “Once you first overcome the shyness or awkwardness that you want to join the films -- especially if it’s a family business -- you’re still trying to skirt the issue. You can’t be practical about this. It has to be an emotional decision. It’s all or nothing, it’s do or die. That’s when I decided it’s either this or nothing else.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year: ‘The only thing we didn’t do was sleep in same room together’

But after the success of his first film, Abhishek went through a four-year period where his movies didn’t do all that well at the box office.He said it was ‘hell’.

“Everybody has their own journey. We should never judge somebody else’s journey. I’ve never liked to look back and lament, because there’s a lot to be appreciative about,” the actor said. “I have immense respect for any actor who features in a film, no matter in what capacity. That period was very difficult to cope with, it was very difficult to confront. At the same time, I was so blessed to be a part of one film. That’s the dream of millions of people, so should I be complaining? At least I got to make those films, some people don’t get a chance to make even one film.”

He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the fans who’ve supported not only his work, but also his family’s. He said, “I’m from this industry, I feel very protective of this industry. This is my family business -- audiences have given my family everything that we have today.” The actor has three films lined up -- The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Ludo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more