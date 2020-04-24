Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:19 IST

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar and Saiyyami Kher wished cricketer Sachin Tenduklar on his birthday on Friday. Most of them shared pictures with the master blaster.

Here is a look at the wishes shared online:

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love for the cricketer. “Happy birthday @sachin_rt Health, happiness, love and respect always,” he wrote.

Happy birthday @sachin_rt

Health, happiness, love and respect always. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh shared a pic with Sachin and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest @sachin_rt - stay happy, healthy and safe. Khub khub shubhecha.”

Happy Birthday dearest @sachin_rt - stay happy, healthy and safe. खूप खूप शुभेच्छा. pic.twitter.com/xe6n6CpWsF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2020

Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “Towering talent along with extremely humble n restrained personality n hence there can never be another like you. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar.”

Towering talent along with extremely humble n restrained personality n hence there can never be another like you. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/6hIVhVdmmq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 24, 2020

Actor Saiyyami Kher tweeted, “Watching 2 legends from Short Leg. Truly blessed. Happy birthday @sachin_rt :) #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Rapper Hard Kaur also wrote on Twitter, “A true gentleman.. a heart of Gold.. extreme humility.. heartbeat of millions and the God of Cricket! Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Sir. Thank you for being You. May god bless you with good health & happiness always!! Smiling face with halo #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar.”

A true gentleman.. a heart of Gold.. extreme humility.. heartbeat of millions and the God of Cricket! Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Sir. Thank you for being You.

May god bless you with good health & happiness always!! 😇#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/xNzP4LWIeV — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) April 24, 2020

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly also shared his wishes for the cricket star: “Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! 😍#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/2bBXSmSZH3 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 24, 2020

Rahul Bose shared: "A very happy birthday to the most inspiring cricketer I have ever watched on a cricket field. May you have many more, @sachin_rt!"

A very happy birthday to the most inspiring cricketer I have ever watched on a cricket field. May you have many more, @sachin_rt ! 🙏🏾 — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) April 24, 2020

Veteran Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted: "Warm and happy birthday wishes for an amazing, frm captain, a great cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt. He is the son of India , pride of Maharashtra, a fine human being & fondly known as 'Master Blaster' by the media. He holds the title for several firsts in his fantastic journey of cricket. He is one of the most idolized and admired cricketers in the world. Wishing you happiness, peace, love & a healthy long life ahead. Happy birthday."

Warm & happy birthday wishes for an amazing, frm captain, a great cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt. He is the son of India ,🇮🇳 pride of Maharashtra, a fine human being & fondly known as 'Master Blaster' by the media. He holds the title for several firsts in his fantastic — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 24, 2020

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa, who recently appeared in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3 also shared his birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar. He expressed: "Wish the icon @sachin_rt a very happy bday. U have inspired,,, n u wil always be an inspiration to many across th world. Happy returns Sir."

Actor Angad Bedi, who is the son of legendary cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi, took to Instagram to express: "Happy birthday to you bhaji!!! "GOD OF CRICKET" Sachin-Sachin echo is missed not just in #wankhede but in all cricket stadiums around the world where ever you played. We love you as a nation."

Wish the icon @sachin_rt a very happy bday. U have inspired,,, n u wil always be an inspiration to many across th world.

Happy returns Sir. 🤗🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UmBwpnbCII — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt , you were, are, and will always be the best. May god bless you with love, happiness and the best of health always. Love and respect. 🙏🏼🤗 https://t.co/pkH79XNY2V — Aftab at 🏡 (@AftabShivdasani) April 24, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani posted: "Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt , you were, are, and will always be the best. May god bless you with love, happiness and the best of health always. Love and respect."

Singer Kailash Kher recalled how he has been tagged as a lookalike of Sachin Tendulkar by many. He wrote: "When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, Bharat desh ko garv hai, (pride of India) #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration."

When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, भारत देश को गर्व है #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved भारत रत्न @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/8CJ2DjXCdf — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) April 24, 2020

Singer Jasleen Royal posted a throwback picture from her childhood cricket training days, sharing how she along with other budding cricketers celebrated Master Blaster's birthday back then. "Cutting a cake on Sachin's birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt you are a force! Thank you for the inspiration! Fan forever #Sachin," she tweeted.

Cutting a cake on Sachin's birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt you are a force! Thank you for the inspiration!

Fan forever ❤️#Sachin pic.twitter.com/9SYfxCH8or — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) April 24, 2020

Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a selfie with the cricketer and tweeted: "Happy burrrday to the Master! Been a pleasure to know and work with you for almost three decades. Have a smashing day @sachin_rt."

Happy burrrday to the Master!



Been a pleasure to know and work with you for almost three decades.

Have a smashing day @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/5at3EvvRWs — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 24, 2020

Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013. He has scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 matches he played for India. He also holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket.

