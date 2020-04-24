e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

As Sachin Tendulkar turns an year older, his friends and fans in Bollywood shared wishes for him.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday on Friday.
Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar and Saiyyami Kher wished cricketer Sachin Tenduklar on his birthday on Friday. Most of them shared pictures with the master blaster.

Here is a look at the wishes shared online:

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love for the cricketer. “Happy birthday @sachin_rt Health, happiness, love and respect always,” he wrote.

 

Riteish Deshmukh shared a pic with Sachin and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest @sachin_rt - stay happy, healthy and safe. Khub khub shubhecha.”  

Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “Towering talent along with extremely humble n restrained personality n hence there can never be another like you. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar.”

Actor Saiyyami Kher tweeted, “Watching 2 legends from Short Leg. Truly blessed. Happy birthday @sachin_rt :) #HappyBirthdaySachin.” 

Rapper Hard Kaur also wrote on Twitter, “A true gentleman.. a heart of Gold.. extreme humility.. heartbeat of millions and the God of Cricket! Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Sir. Thank you for being You. May god bless you with good health & happiness always!! Smiling face with halo #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar.”

 

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly also shared his wishes for the cricket star: “Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HappyBirthdaySachin.” 

Rahul Bose shared: "A very happy birthday to the most inspiring cricketer I have ever watched on a cricket field. May you have many more, @sachin_rt!"

 

Veteran Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted: "Warm and happy birthday wishes for an amazing, frm captain, a great cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt. He is the son of India , pride of Maharashtra, a fine human being &amp; fondly known as 'Master Blaster' by the media. He holds the title for several firsts in his fantastic journey of cricket. He is one of the most idolized and admired cricketers in the world. Wishing you happiness, peace, love &amp; a healthy long life ahead. Happy birthday."

 

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa, who recently appeared in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3 also shared his birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar. He expressed: "Wish the icon @sachin_rt a very happy bday. U have inspired,,, n u wil always be an inspiration to many across th world. Happy returns Sir."

Actor Angad Bedi, who is the son of legendary cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi, took to Instagram to express: "Happy birthday to you bhaji!!! "GOD OF CRICKET" Sachin-Sachin echo is missed not just in #wankhede but in all cricket stadiums around the world where ever you played. We love you as a nation."

 

 

Aftab Shivdasani posted: "Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt , you were, are, and will always be the best. May god bless you with love, happiness and the best of health always. Love and respect."

Singer Kailash Kher recalled how he has been tagged as a lookalike of Sachin Tendulkar by many. He wrote: "When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, Bharat desh ko garv hai, (pride of India) #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration."

 

Singer Jasleen Royal posted a throwback picture from her childhood cricket training days, sharing how she along with other budding cricketers celebrated Master Blaster's birthday back then. "Cutting a cake on Sachin's birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt you are a force! Thank you for the inspiration! Fan forever #Sachin," she tweeted.

 

Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a selfie with the cricketer and tweeted: "Happy burrrday to the Master! Been a pleasure to know and work with you for almost three decades. Have a smashing day @sachin_rt."

 

Also read: Varun Dhawan has girlfriend Natasha Dalal by his side as Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor wish him on birthday

Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013. He has scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 matches he played for India. He also holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket.

