Abhishek Bachchan’s sharp response to Amitabh Bachchan’s hospitalisation rumours: ‘He is sitting right in front of me’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:25 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has dismissed reports of father Amitabh Bachchan’s ill health. After a report that Amitabh has been hospitalised after an injury, Abhishek responded with a query about the reports, adding, “I ask, because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital”.

The reports surfaced online on Monday. They said the actor was in hospital since Saturday and has been undergoing treatment. With no statement from Bachchans, the fans were left wondering if there was any truth to the reports.

Abhishek spoke to Bollywood Hungama to clear the air. Amitabh, along with Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, was in hospital in July after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor was in hospital for over 20 days. He returned to the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 sets after finishing the quarantine.

Talking about how Covid-19 took a toll on his mental health, Amitabh had written on his blog, “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the Covid patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human for weeks. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care but they ever appear in PPE units.”

He also said one doesn’t get to know the faces behind the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as the healthcare workers take extreme precautions. “The Doctor under whose guidance the care and mapping and reports are governed by never ever comes near you to give a hand of assurance .. a personal detail of the treatment in the close proximity of an assurance .. they are on the communication vehicle of FaceTime .. its the best under the circumstances .. but it is still impersonal , it cannot physically be possible otherwise .. we are in remote treatment .. does it have an effect psychologically mentally , psychologists say it does .. patients after release are tempered .. they are given to consultation with professional mind talkers .. they are afraid to be in public for fear or apprehension of being treated differently .. treated as one that has carried the disease .. a pariah syndrome .. driving them into deeper depression and in the loneliness that they have just come out of.”