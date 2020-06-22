Abhishek Bachchan says he struggled to get his debut film: ‘I forget how many producers and directors I met and requested’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:10 IST

Abhishek Bachchan, who has completed two decades in Bollywood, has been chronicling his journey on social media. In his new Instagram post, he revealed that he struggled to get his debut film, ‘despite trying very hard’. He said that he approached many producers and directors but nothing worked out.

In the post, Abhishek said that he was supposed to start his career with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 1998. “Many don’t know that in 1998 @rakeyshommehra and I wanted to start our film careers together. Him directing me in a script we both worked on called “Samjhauta Express”. Both not able to get anyone to launch us despite trying very hard. I forget how many producers and directors I met and requested to give me an opportunity to act. But to no avail! We both were friends and decided that we would develop something that Rakeysh could direct and I would act in and that’s how Samjhauta Express was conceived,” he wrote.

Samjhauta Express got shelved but Abhishek’s look for the film helped him land the lead role in JP Dutta’s Refugee, which marked his big screen debut. “Rakeysh went on to make Aks with my father and I was luckily spotted by JP saab. He liked my ‘look’, I had grown my hair long and a beard for SE. JP saab was thinking of making Akhri Mughal ( a historical ) and was on the lookout for a young fresh face... I got lucky. He never made Akhri Mughal but made Refugee instead,” the actor said.

Abhishek and Rakeysh finally got a chance to work together in Delhi-6, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor. “Such a beautiful cast. We were all like one big family, always together even after wrap. Great senior actors that I could have only dreamt of acting with. Such a special experience,” he said.

Also read | Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Abhishek also talked about his other release in 2009 - R Balki’s Paa. He shared screen space with his father Amitabh Bachchan, who incidentally played his son in the film. “Paa, saw me reunite with my Pa! Our 6th film together. My first with Balki and second with @balanvidya also my first film as a Producer. It was such a unique concept and so sensitively handled. Only by the quirky mind of Balki! The film went on to great box-office success and won several awards for everyone,” he wrote.

Paa also won Abhishek his first National Award, as a producer. “We also managed to win 3 National Film awards. @amitabhbachchan for best actor, Arundhati Ji for supporting actress and yours truly, as producer, for best film (Hindi) all of it entirely due to Balki. None of it would have been possible without his vision and conviction. I’m told dad and I even hold a Guinness book of world record for our film,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more