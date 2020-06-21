Breathe 2 teaser: Abhishek Bachchan is a father looking for his daughter In The Shadows. Watch

tv

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a new teaser for his upcoming web series, Breathe. He plays a father searching for his missing daughter in the second season of the Amazon Prime series, Breathe: Into The Shadows.

The animated video shows a young girl playing with her toys and frolicking in the woods when suddenly, tragedy befalls and she is taken away from the family, into the shadows. “Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer out, 1st July @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon,” Abhishek wrote in a tweet.

In the first look photo of Abhishek, released by the streamer on social media, the actor was seen sitting on a chair with a missing child pamphlet in his hand. His intense and ominous expression reflects the dark mood of the series. The 44-year-old actor said he is thrilled to be making his streaming debut with the show. “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences.

“I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world,” Abhishek said in a statement.

The crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks Abhishek’s digital debut. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

Slated to release on 10th July, 2020 the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. Breathe is created and directed by Mayank Sharma and written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

