Abhishek Bachchan shares special Instagram post as nephew Agastya Nanda turns 18. See pic

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is one proud uncle. He shared a special post on Instagram on Friday to celebrate the 18th birthday of his nephew, Agastya Nanda.

“Happy 18th birthday Agastya! You have the kindest heart and mamu loves you very much. Have the best day. Love you,” he captioned a picture of Agastya. In it, he is seen in a white T-shirt and a black cap, paired with blue sunglasses.

Agastya is the son of Abhishek’s elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda. They also have a daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. While Navya makes regular appearance on social media, Agastya’s pictures are harder to come by. He was also spotted in a picture shared by Aishwarya Rai on the wedding anniversary of her parents-in-law, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Agastya is reportedly good friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. Amitabh also shared a picture of Navya and Agastya cuddling on a sofa recently.

Abhishek will soon be seen with wife Aishwarya in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jaamun while Amitabh’s last movie Thugs of Hindostan was released at Diwali. It failed to do well at the box office.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 19:33 IST