Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic from his stage debut with Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic from his stage debut with Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan did his first stage performance with dad Amitabh Bachchan for a charity to help those affected by the 2004 tsunami.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan performs with dad Amitabh Bachchan at a charity show for to help those affected by the 2004 tsunami.
Abhishek Bachchan performs with dad Amitabh Bachchan at a charity show for to help those affected by the 2004 tsunami.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a throwback picture from the first time he shared the stage with father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, and revealed that it was also his stage debut.

Abhishek shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “#FlashbackFriday My 1st ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude! This was for the “Help” telethon which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26th 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together ( a Herculean task) was spearheaded by @duttsanjay . And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn’t say no to the cause and Sanju sir.”

Abhishek also revealed that the father-son duo was shooting for their film, Bunty Aur Babli, at the time. “Both dad and I performed to a mix/ medley of his song and ‘one love’ a track I had done as a cameo in my dear friend @suniel.shetty film Rakth. The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for “Kajra re” with Aishwarya for Bunty aur Babli. I would shoot the song all day from 9am to 10pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night,” he wrote.

 

Abhishek further wrote, “I even spent my birthday shooting Kajra re ( but that is a different story, reserved for another Friday). At night, after the shoot I remember when I reached the venue for my rehearsal all the lights were off!!! Thinking that I had made a mistake and showed up to rehearse when there wasn’t any.... Suddenly all the stage lights came on and all the dancers, Ganesh Hegde the choreographer, stage hands and technical staff surprised me! Then Sanju sir and @walia_bunty ( he was one of the organisers) rolled out a huge cake and a birthday present for me. They all sang and managed to embarrass me to bits! What fun. Good times!”

The father-son jodi of Amitabh and Abhishek has worked in several popular movies, including Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkaar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

