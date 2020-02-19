e-paper
Abhishek Bachchan wraps first schedule of Bob Biswas, shares group pic

The first shooting schedule of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas came to an end and the actor has shared a picture with the crew of the film. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:14 IST
Asian News International
Abhishek Bachchan poses with the crew of his upcoming project, Bob Biswas as they wrap up the first shooting schedule of the movie.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan wrapped up the shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming film Bob Biswas and shared a picture of the crew on Twitter.

The picture captures the crew of the film posing for the camera. “It’s a wrap on the 1st schedule!!! #BobBiswas @sujoy_g @IChitrangda #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk,” Abhishek wrote as he shared the image.

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from 83 out, Twitter replies with wedding pics of both couples 

Previously, Abhishek shared a glimpse of his character Bob which featured his eye-glasses and a Motorola flip mobile phone.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is touted to be a spin-off from Sujoy Ghosh’s hit, Kahaani. One of the most mysterious characters in the movie was named Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded murderer. The upcoming film is about the character. The role was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

Abhishek’s last film, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan opposite Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu did not do well on the box office but the performances by the lead actors were appreciated.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

