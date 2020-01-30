Abhishek Chaubey working on biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand: report

bollywood

Director Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work in Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya, will write and direct a biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, reports Mumbai Mirror.

A source was quoted in the report as saying, “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest players in the history of the national sport. The biopic will largely chronicle his journey to fame during the British Raj.”

The report adds that casting will begin in the second half of the year and that shooting will begin in 2021. An A-lister will be considered for the role. Speaking about it, the report said, “Many actors have shown interest in playing the hockey legend in the past, so it shouldn’t be a problem to get a top actor on board.”

Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary falls on August 28, is among the most celebrated Indian hockey players of all times. His birthday is celebrated as the National Hockey Day. Dhyan Chand was part of 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic gold medal-winning teams. “Ronnie is excited about the biopic and is confident that Abhishek is best person to direct it.”

Abhishek Chaubey’s last release Sonchiriya won accolades from critics but was snubbed at the box office. The Hindustan Times review said, “Sonchiriya claims to be about a band of outlaws in wild search of a golden bird — but that bird may well be a goose. The film skims topics of caste, gender, religion and politics, and proves to be a film about the desperation to belong to something larger than oneself, the all-consuming desire to believe in something. Even birds of prey need to pray.”

